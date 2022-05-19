Russian, Kazakh presidents discuss topical issues on bilateral agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev topical issues on the bilateral agenda in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The presidents also exchanged views on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Putin and Tokayev reaffirmed their commitments to comprehensively strengthen the allied and strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

News.Az