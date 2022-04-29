Russian, Kazakh presidents hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin’s press service.

The presidents discussed interaction within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“The parties discussed pressing issues on the bilateral agenda and the prospects for further expanding trade and economic cooperation. They also touched upon interaction within the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” the press service said.

The two leaders reaffirmed "their determination to make every effort to strengthen Russia-Kazakhstan relations of alliance and strategic partnership."

News.Az