Russian lawmaker: During 2016 April events, Armenian lobby spread false info to Western public

The VI International Humanitarian Forum kicked off in Baku Oct. 25

During the April 2016 events, the Armenian lobby in the US and European countries conveyed false information to the Western public, distorting the essence of the events, the Member of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament Dmitry Savelyev said Oct. 26 during the working session entitled as "Disinformation Policy – a Threat to Stability in the Modern World" at the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the representatives of the separatist regime regularly spoke on television, held press briefings, answering questions from reporters of Western media and delivering their version of events, and the corresponding TV channels provided them with free access via satellite.

However, Azerbaijan, Savelyev stressed, did serious work in this direction, as a result of which its was able to sway public opinion in its favor, and gradually an adequate vision of the situation took shape in the Western press.

The VI International Humanitarian Forum the theme of which is “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, began its work in Baku Oct. 25. More than 580 people including 416 foreign guests from 86 countries and 24 international organizations participate in this two-day forum.

