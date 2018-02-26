Russian lawmaker urges world community to condemn Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Russia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, State Duma deputy Dmitry Savelyev has in his message extended deep condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.

“Let me express my deepest condolences to you and the entire people of Azerbaijan in connection with the anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy. The Russian people today are mourning with Azerbaijan,” the Russian lawmaker said in his message.

“The act of genocide, which claimed the lives of 613 people, should be condemned by the world communty and the criminals should receive most severe punishment. It is impossible to remain indifferent while looking at the terrible photo chronicles of that monstrous crime. All of us should do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. May the victims’ souls rest in peace! They will continue to live in the hearts of future generations,” Savelyev noted.

On February 25-26, 1992, Armenia’s armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the peaceful population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people (68 women, 26 children) still remains unknown.

Khojaly genocide is the gravest crime committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in late 20th century.

News.Az

