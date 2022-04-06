Russian lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died, Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Leader of the LDPR faction at the State Duma, a bright and talented politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky was a man who had a deep understanding of the world and foresaw a lot. He was always in the thick of things. Zhirinovsky was a person with a big personality, so it's quite difficult to imagine the history of developing modern Russia's political system without him. The best assessment of his activities was the unwavering support of voters,” Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

