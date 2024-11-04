Russian-made jet crashes in northern India, marking second incident in 2 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials reported that a Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jet from the Indian Air Force crashed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The pilot, however, ejected safely when the crash happened after "encountering a system malfunction" during a routine training sortie."The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely," the air force wrote on X, adding that an enquiry has been ordered.This is the second crash in two months involving a Russian-made fighter jet. In September, another such aircraft crashed in Rajasthan state.

News.Az