Russian MFA announces date of Lavrov's visit to Azerbaijan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan on February 27-28, Maria Zakharova, Russian MFA's Spokesperson, said at a briefing, News.az reports.

"Lavrov's trip is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on "Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia" at the highest level on February 22, 2022. Negotiations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov are scheduled for the visit," she said.

Zakharova noted that during the talks in Baku, Russia plans to review the aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as critical regional and international issues.

Special attention will be paid to the implementation of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022, she added.

"These documents remain the most important element in ensuring the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. They should contribute to the transformation of the South Caucasus into a place of peace, stability and prosperity," the spokesperson said.

According to her, on the second day of Lavrov's stay in Baku, he will speak at the plenary session of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council, which will be dedicated to the first anniversary of the alliance of the two countries.

News.Az