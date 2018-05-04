Russian MFA comments on possible impact of Armenian political turmoil on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is experiencing a period of political turmoil, and it is necessary to wait until the situation in the country is experiencing, said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zakharova made the remarks at a press conference in Moscow on Friday, commenting on a possible intensification in the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after the elections in both countries, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

"We are hopeful that the people, political forces will determine the composition of the governing bodies within the Constitution and legal framework. After that, it seems to me that there will be an opportunity to continue talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. I can say that Russia has held a consistent position towards the solution of this problem. Therefore, we will continue to help the parties resolve the conflict. I want to reiterate that it is necessary to wait until the political situation in Armenia stabilizes,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az

