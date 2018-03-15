Russian MFA comments on US visit of Karabakh separatists’ leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the trip to the US of the head of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh regime Bako Sahakyan.

Asked by an Armenian journalist about the possibility of Sahakyan’s future trip to Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the question should be addressed to the US side, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.

"As for the Russian side, I do not have information about the trip. All I can say is, we are committed to our obligations in regard to settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and we are helping resolve this very difficult problem," Zakharova told a briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

