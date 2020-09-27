Russian MFA issues statement about hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"In accordance with the available information, the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has sharply deteriorated," the statement said. "There is intensive shelling along the contact line from both sides. There is the information about the casualties. We call on the sides to immediately cease the fire and start negotiations to stabilize the situation."

News.Az