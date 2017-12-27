Russian MFA on Mammadyarov-Nalbandian meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia welcomes the intensification of the negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Mammadyarov and Nalbandyan. We are interested in the effectiveness of this negotiation process. "

The statement came from State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin who spoke in an interview with Interfax.

"In October 2017, after a long break and with the assistance of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Geneva hosted an Armenian-Azerbaijani summit dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. It was agreed to intensify the negotiation process and take additional measures aimed at reducing tensions on the contact line of the conflicting parties. In this regard, the co-chairs held separate consultations in November this year with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and in December this year they organized a ministerial meeting in Vienna on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting," Karasin said.

According to him, the sides discussed key issues of the settlement, on which consensus could not be reached so far. In addition, possible actions to contribute to the de-escalation of the situation in the conflict zone were considered. The parties were given specific proposals related to the expansion of the OSCE observer mission. The ministers agreed to continue the negotiations on these and other issues of the Nagorno Karabakh in January 2018 with the participation of three mediators.

"We support the aspirations of Yerevan and Baku to seek compromises on the basis of existing developments. For our part, together with our partners in the Minsk Group, we will continue to mediate in the peaceful settlement of the protracted conflict. This unified position of Russia, the United States and France was clearly articulated in the joint statement of the heads of delegations of the three countries at a meeting of foreign ministers of the OSCE participating states held in Vienna in early December of this year, "the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

