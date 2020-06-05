Russian MFA: Optimism remains over settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is still optimism in relation to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We stand for the political settlement of this protracted crisis through negotiations," the spokesperson said.

Zakharova stressed that Russia is doing everything possible to make its constructive contribution, not only as a state, but also as a mediator participating in the relevant work of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"Although there is no fundamental progress, I may confirm that there is still optimism," the spokesperson said.

News.Az

