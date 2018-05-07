Russian MFA recommends to avoid crowded places in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry has recommended Russian citizens staying in Yerevan to avoid crowded places on May 8 because of the possible intensification of protest actions there, RIA Novosti reported.

"The protest activity in Yerevan, including near the building of the National Assembly / Parliament may increase on May 8; disruptions expected in work of the public transport. It is recommended to avoid crowded places," reads a message posted on Twitter page of the Russian Foreign Ministry's situational crisis center.

On May 1, the Parliament of Armenia failed to elect the leader of the protest movement Nikol Pashinyan as the head of the government. Forty-five MPs voted for him, while 53 votes were required. According to the law, in a week the Parliament will try to re-elect a prime minister. Otherwise, the legislative body will be dissolved.

The second round of the voting scheduled for May 8. The leader of the Armenian opposition faction Yelq (Exit), leader of protests, Nikol Pashinyan, is the only candidate nominated by the factions Yelq, Tsarukyan Bloc and Dashnaktsutyun.

Actions against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Armenia's prime minister began on April 13. The opposition accuses Sargsyan, who was twice elected president, of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of the "velvet revolution". Despite the protests, the Armenian Parliament elected Sargsyan head of the Cabinet on the same day.

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

News.Az

News.Az