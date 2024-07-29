Russian military claims to have downed nearly 40 Ukrainian drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that the country’s military had downed 39 Ukrainian drones across several regions.

In a statement, the ministry that 19 drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. Additionally, nine and five drones were downed over the border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk, respectively, News.Az reports.In the Leningrad and Voronezh regions, Russian air defense systems downed three drones each.Kursk Governor Alexey Smirnov stated on Telegram that debris from the drones was recorded in the region’s administrative capital and in the Ponyrovsky, Pristensky, Solntsevsky, Sudzhansky, and Zolotukhinsky districts.A road bridge in the Sudzhansky district and power lines in the Solntsevsky district were damaged by falling debris.In the Voronezh region, damage was reported only in the Ostrogozhsky district, according to Governor Aleksandr Gusev on Telegram. Local authorities in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Leningrad reported no casualties or damages in their respective regions.Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia’s claims.

