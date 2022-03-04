Russian military seizes Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troops took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after night-long clashes near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, News.Az quoted Ukrainian authorities as saying on Friday.

“Currently, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is captured Russian military forces,” Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said in a statement.

It stressed that there had been no changes in radiation level, which increased after a fire broke out due to Russian shelling.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Friday that attacks by Russian troops on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant must be stopped, warning about a possible explosion that ‘would be the end of Europe”.

News.Az