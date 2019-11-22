Russian minister: about 70 Russian federal entities involved in trade activities with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia grew by 26 percent from January through September 2019, Russian Minister for Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said at the opening of the 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in Moscow, Trend reports Nov. 22.

“At the intergovernmental level, our joint work was organized on five roadmaps signed following the talks between the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents on September 1 last year,” the minister said. “On November 21, an agreement was reached on another roadmap - in the field of innovative technologies. In general, the agenda covers almost all areas of economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. It is encouraging that these are not just plans, but real cooperation: if we take the statistics for the nine months, our trade turnover grew by 26 percent. This is while in general in the CIS and in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), we have almost no growth in trade turnover this year, and in comparison with this, a 26-percent growth is a big difference.”

Oreshkin noted that about 70 Russian federal entities are involved in foreign trade activities with Azerbaijan.

“We see the active work of business and regions, we are helping in some way, and all this allows us to bring the volume of economic activity to a qualitatively different level,” the minister added. “We need to talk not only about trade turnover: indicators are steadily growing regarding services, tourism, money transfers, which means that the ties between our economies are strengthening. The most important thing is that both Russia and Azerbaijan benefit from such dynamics, citizens of both countries live better, and business is increasing profitability. Therefore, the movement is absolutely positive.”

The minister further noted that Azerbaijan holds a leading position in the Russian agricultural market for certain types of goods, but it is obvious that there is room to grow.

“We see one of such priorities in agriculture,” Oreshkin said. “Now we are working in detail on a “field-to-counter” program that will operate at all stages and on all elements.”

“In December in Baku, when I am pleased to come once again to this beautiful city, we will hold an intergovernmental commission at which we plan to sign this program in order to realize the existing potential,” the minister noted.

Oreshkin also listed the projects that have been implemented or are under implementation.

“Such projects give a new quality to our relationship,” the minister said. “For example, this includes SOCAR Polymer polypropylene plant. The construction of the GAZ plant is at the final stage; I hope it will be possible to launch it during the visit in December. A big number of projects aren’t just on paper, they are being realized, and that means both workplaces and a greater volume of goods turnover, providing general significant movement forward.”

News.Az

