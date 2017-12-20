Russian Minister of Economic Development to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin will pay an official visit to Baku on December 25.

Report informs referring to the ministry's official website that Oreshkin will meet with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and attend the meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia and Russia-Azerbaijan Business Councils.

He is also expected to open the Baku office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan.

The main topics of the meeting will be the issues of supporting investment projects and initiatives, as well as improvement of conditions for mutual relations between business circles of the two countries.

At the end, the ministers of both countries will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

News.Az

