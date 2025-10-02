Russian missile attack kills at least 1, injures 10 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Aftermath of the missile strike on Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 1, 2025. (Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast)

At least one person killed and 10 others injured as Russia launched a missile strike on the center of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast late on Oct. 1, according to local authorities.

The missile, believed to be an Iskander-M, struck at around 7:05 p.m. local time in a residential area next to a five-story apartment building, according to local authorities, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The blast damaged several nearby structures, including a cafe, a pharmacy, multiple shops, an administrative building, and several cars.

Emergency services arrived at the site to clear debris and assist residents affected by the attack.

In recent months, Moscow has been intensifying attacks against Kharkiv — Ukraine's second-largest city — which sits just over 20 kilometers (15 miles) from the Russian border, as well as against smaller settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

News.Az