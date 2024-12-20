Russian missile attack kills one, damages buildings in Kyiv

Firefighters tackle a blaze following a Russian strike, in Kyiv on Dec. 20. Photo: Roman Pilipey/AFP/Getty Images

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Friday killed one person and caused significant damage across the Ukrainian capital, according to local officials.

The rush-hour attack sparked fires in several buildings and damaged multiple office buildings, according to the head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Russian forces used eight missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles, to carry out the attack, according to Popko.Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the attack injured at least seven people, four of whom were taken to the hospital.Ukrainian air defences were engaged in repelling the missile attack on Kyiv, local officials and the air force said earlier on Friday.Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions following an air force warning about an attack.

News.Az