Russian naval vessel fires warning shots in the English Channel

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A Russian warship sailing in the English Channel reportedly fired shots at a boat on Tuesday morning, according to British media reports.

The Russian ship has been named Admiral Grigorovich and is said to have sailed between the Isle of Wight and the French coast of Normandy, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The incident comes days after British marines boarded the Russian oil tanker Smyrtos, which is suspected of belonging to the so-called Russian shadow fleet.

The British military is investigating reports that warning shots were fired at the vessel, which is described as a yacht.

News.Az