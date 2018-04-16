Russian newspaper Izvestiya commits provocation against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian newspaper Izvestiya has committed a provocation against Azerbaijan.

The newspaper’s website has published an interview with Serzh Sargsyan, ex-president of Armenia and current nominee for the post of prime minister, APA's Moscow correspondent reports.

The interview conducted by journalist Alexei Zabrodin includes a photo of the flag of the illegitimate regime created in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia and of a plaque which reads "Welcome to Free Artsakh".

One question in the interview with Sargsyan pertains to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The editor-in-chief of the newspaper Izvestiya, founded in 1917, is Arseni Ohanesyan, who has Armenian background.

