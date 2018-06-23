Yandex metrika counter

Russian Olympic Committee to focus on reinstating Russia in IOC

Reinstating Russia in the International Olympic Committee and possibly strengthen its positions will be the main task for the Russian Olympic Committee, its President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said, TASS reports.

"Of course, our main task at the present moment is to at least restore, if not to increase the number of Russian members of the IOC," Pozdnyakov said, according to TASS. 

