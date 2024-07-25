Russian open to talks but questions Ukraine’s preparedness: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is open to negotiations but needs to assess Ukraine's preparedness.

"Basically, Russia is open for a negotiation process but first, we need to understand how prepared Ukraine is and whether it has permission for that from its handlers. At this point, you can see that contradictory statements are being made and things are not quite clear," Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing Russian media.Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Ukraine was preparing for talks with Russia. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, "talks need to be rational, substantive and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace."Peskov pointed out on Thursday that a ban on communication with Russia remained in effect in Ukraine and "a lot of things need to be clarified" with regard to potential talks.

News.Az