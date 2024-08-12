Russian, Palestinian presidents set for crucial talks amid Middle East turmoil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on August 13, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

The leaders will also discuss the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the severe humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.Mahmoud Abbas announced his intention to visit Russia on August 6, citing the need to discuss current international events, coordinate positions on key issues, and strengthen relations between the two nations. Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, later confirmed that Abbas will be in Moscow from August 12 to 14. During his visit, Abbas will discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza and explore Russia's potential role in resolving the situation.The Kremlin had initially planned Abbas's visit for November 2023, but it was postponed. The timing of the rescheduled visit coincides with heightened regional tensions that began before the current escalation. This escalation started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths and more than 200 hostages. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) subsequently initiated Operation Iron Swords in response.Further intensifying the conflict, key figures from Hezbollah and Hamas, including Fuad Shuker, the head of the Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing, were killed in late July and early August. These events have been attributed to Israel, adding to the already volatile situation in the region.

