Russian peacekeepers guarantee peace, security in Karabakh – Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia made a landmark contribution to ironing out the Karabakh conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"With Russia’s landmark contribution, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh was stopped," the Russian leader said in a video message to the participants and guests of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

Russian peacekeepers guarantee peace and security in the region and do a lot to improve humanitarian situation, demining territories and restoring social infrastructure, Putin noted.

News.Az