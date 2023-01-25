Russian peacekeepers’ passenger car passes along Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass freely through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.Az reports.

On Wednesday, conditions were created for the unimpeded passage of a passenger car of Russian peacekeepers along the Lahcin-Khankandi road.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 45th straight day.

News.Az