Russian peacekeepers’ supply vehicles continue to pass unhindered along Lachin road

For the 15th straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

Several more supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent once again pass unhindered along the Lachin-Khankandi road.

This is clear evidence that the Lachin road is open for humanitarian purposes.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

