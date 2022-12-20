Russian peacekeepers' supply vehicles pass unhindered along Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, has been going on for the ninth straight day, News.Az reports.

On Tuesday, supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers once again passed unhindered in the direction from Khankandi towards Lachin. This again demonstrates that the participants of the peaceful protests do not prevent free passage along the road.

