Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area in Azerbaijan is clearly visible: Azercosmos

Events happening in Azerbaijan's area where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed are clearly visible, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos Space Agency Samaddin Asadov said on Thursday.

Asadov made the remarks during a discussion of a new bill “On space activities” at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, News.Az reports.

He noted that information about events happening in the Russian peacekeepers’ deployment area is transmitted to the relevant authorities.

News.Az