Russian peacekeepers to join demining operations in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

The Russian peacekeepers will be involved in demining operations in Khojaly, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said Thursday at a press conference, News.Az reports.

Suleymanov noted that currently, the technical equipment, tools, and mine detection dogs and deminers are undergoing the accreditation process, adding that they will be involved in the demining operations in Khojaly in the near future.

