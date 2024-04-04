Russian peacekeepers to join demining operations in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
- 04 Apr 2024 13:38
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194796
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-peacekeepers-to-join-demining-operations-in-azerbaijans-khojaly Copied
The Russian peacekeepers will be involved in demining operations in Khojaly, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said Thursday at a press conference, News.Az reports.
Suleymanov noted that currently, the technical equipment, tools, and mine detection dogs and deminers are undergoing the accreditation process, adding that they will be involved in the demining operations in Khojaly in the near future.