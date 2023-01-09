Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles pass freely through protest area on Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

On Monday, conditions were created for two more passenger cars belonging to the Russian peacekeepers to pass unhindered through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road held against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the twenty 29th straight day.

News.Az