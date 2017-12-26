Russian photographer and blogger removed from Azerbaijan's black list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian citizen, photographer and blogger Vladimir Kezling appealed to the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg asking to exclude his name from the list of foreigners who visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his letter, Kezling voiced his respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and the rule of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and noted that the visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan did not have any political purpose, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Kezling said that the visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories by no way serves the promotion of the so-called regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and apologized to the Azerbaijani government and people about the illegal visit to the occupied territories.

Kezling's appeal was duly reviewed and a decision was made to remove his name from the List of Unwanted Persons.

News.Az

News.Az