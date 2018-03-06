Russian plane crash in Syria kills 32

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian military plane has crashed in Syria killing 26 passengers and six crew members, the defence ministry says, according to BBC.

The transport plane crashed during landing at Khmeimim air base, near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, RIA Novosti news agency reports.

The defence ministry is investigating the crash, but preliminary data suggests it could be a technical malfunction, it adds.

News.Az

