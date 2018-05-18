Russian PM Medvedev presents candidates for new cabinet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev suggested appointing Yamalo-Nenets Region Governor Dmitry Kobylkin as Minister of Natural Resources to replace Sergei Donskoy at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Minister of Natural Resources - Dmitry Kobylkin," Medvedev said, voicing candidacies to the cabinet of ministers, TASS reports.

Donskoy has been head of the Ministry of Natural Resources since May 21, 2012.

Kobylkin is 46 years old. He was born on July 7, 1971, in the city of Astrakhan. In 1993, he graduated from the Ufa Institute of Petroleum as mining geophysicist. In 2003, he graduated from the Institute of Professional Retraining at the Ural Academy of State Service majoring in state and municipal administration. He became Yamalo-Nenets Region Governor in 2010, and in 2015 he was re-elected to this position.

Evgeny Ditrikh has been nominated to Transport Minister’s office.

Yevgeny Zinichev is nominated to be emergencies minister.

Zinichev, 51, is supposed to replace Vladimir Puchkov.

He joined security agencies in 1987 and was appointed as deputy director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in November 2016. In 2015-2016, Zinichev served as head of the FSB branch in the Kaliningrad region. In July 2016, he was appointed as acting Kaliningrad Region Governor but resigned in October of the same year.

Medvedev has suggested Denis Manturov remains the country’s minister of industry and trade.

"Denis Manturov is nominated to be the minister of industry and trade," Medvedev said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Manturov, 49, has been serving as minister of industry and trade since May 21, 2012, while he first entered the ministry in 2007.

Alexander Konovalov should be reappointed as Russia’s justice minister, according to Medvedev.

Konovalov was appointed as Russia’s justice minister in 2008 and reappointed to the position in 2012.

The prime minister suggested the candidacy of Dmitry Patrushev to the office of the Minister of Agriculture at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Patrushev is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Agricultural Bank.

Medvedev suggested keeping Alexander Novak in the office of the Energy Minister.

Novak is in charge of the Russian Energy Ministry from May 21, 2012.

Maxim Oreshkin will be reappointed the Minister of Economic Development.

Oreshkin was appointed as the Minister of Economic Development on November 30, 2016.

News.Az

