Russian political analyst joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Yevgeni Michaylov, a Russian political analyst, expert on international affairs and the editor-in-chief of “Analysis of South Russia” publication, has joined the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.



APA presents the statement made by Michaylov in this regard.



“People are tired of the war. It is necessary to put an end to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has been lasting for over 25 years. At the same time it is important to consider sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan. I would like to note that it is of great importance to solve the current conflict within international law, UN Charter, resolutions of UN Security Council and the activity of OSCE Minsk Group.



"We witnessed friendship and peaceful coexistence of two nations 30 years ago. I express with regret that the perception of these nations has formed in the context of war. I reiterate my support to coexistence of both nations in peace and friendship, peaceful solution of the conflict, continuing for 25 years. Therefore, I want to express my support to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace, aimed at establishing and preserving peace in South Caucasus.



"Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.”



The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

