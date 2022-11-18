Russian premier visits grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has visited the Alley of Honors to pay respect and lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation also paid respect to Azerbaijani heroes, who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves. They laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The visitors then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku, as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as landscaping work carried out in the city.

News.Az