Russian president arrives in Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Wednesday to participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The session will be held in both the closed and open formats and envisages a signing of a number of documents.

The summit will focus on key cooperation areas within the organization, as well as on important international and regional problems.

Putin is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

