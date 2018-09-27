Yandex metrika counter

Russian president completes working visit to Azerbaijan

A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has ended his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen off by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials. 

 


