Russia's Putin announces special military operation in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

The plans of the Russian Federation do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, Putin noted. 

He said that justice and truth are on the side of Russia.


