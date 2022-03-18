Yandex metrika counter

Russian president, German chancellor hold phone call

Russian president, German chancellor hold phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the latest developments in Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin.

During the conversation, Putin noted that the Russian armed forces do everything possible to preserve the lives of civilians, including by organizing safe corridors to leave cities in the war zone.

The Russian president also blamed Ukraine for trying to delay the negotiation process by putting forward new proposals.  


