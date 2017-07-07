Russian President Putin arrives in Hamburg ahead of G20 Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin’s talks with US President Donald Trump will be their first face-to-face meeting after the billionaire took office last January.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the northern German city of Hamburg in the early hours of Friday to take part in the G20 summit of the world’s most industrialized nations, according to Sputnik International.

He is expected to attend panel discussions on a range of issues and hold bilaterals on the sidelines of the two-day gathering with leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Turkey, Japan and Australia.

Speaking ahead of the event, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he hoped for "a good exchange" between the presidents on how they saw the relationship between their two countries. The Kremlin said this would be an opportunity to get acquainted.

The meeting will reportedly last for half an hour. Tillerson and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to be in the room with Trump and Putin.

