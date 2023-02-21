Russian President Putin to deliver address to Federal Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, February 21, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The ceremony will take place at the Gostiny Dvor venue in Moscow at noon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly on the state of affairs in the country, on the main directions of the state’s domestic and foreign policy, is the foundation for setting strategic goals, priorities of social and economic development, and ensuring Russia’s national security. The event’s format is traditional, it is cemented in the Constitution, but, in a way, it could be called long-awaited.

