Russian President Putin welcomed with official ceremony in Azerbaijan

An official welcome ceremony was held for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Russian president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed his Russian counterpart Putin.The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Russian president.The national anthems of Russia and Azerbaijan were played.The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state.

