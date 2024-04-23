Russian President Putin’s inauguration to take place on May 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on May 7, Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood in the upper house Federation Council, said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The inauguration will be held on [May] 7. There will be additional information about the [PCR] tests for [senators attending the inauguration]. This is a standard procedure, it will take place once, on [May] 6," Klishas said at a committee meeting.

The senator also said that the State Duma could consider the candidacy of Russia's new prime minister as early as May 8 if the president "sees fit."

"The State Duma will return to work on [May] 6. Accordingly, there will be a session on May 8. Perhaps, if the president sees fit, they will consider the candidacy of the new Russian prime minister," he said.

According to the law, the president-elect takes office for six years. In 2018, Putin's inauguration took place on May 7.

The Russian government will resign on the day of the inauguration of the newly elected president and a process of forming a new government will begin.

News.Az