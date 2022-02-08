Russian president to make visit to Turkiye at first opportunity: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow and Ankara have agreed on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkiye, but specific dates have not yet been approved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"Indeed, such a visit is scheduled in the long run. As we have repeatedly said, President Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an understanding on this visit. They agreed that the visit would take place when the presidents’ schedules and epidemiological conditions allowed,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that there are no exact dates yet, but they will be coordinated in a timely manner through diplomatic channels.

News.Az