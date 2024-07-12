Russian president’s special envoy to pay visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boris Titov, the Russian president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on July 12-15, his office has announced, News.Az reports.

The visit program includes meetings with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.The visit of the Russian presidential envoy will take place within the framework of preparations for COP29 to be held in Baku in November 2024.

