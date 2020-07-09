Russia says UN session initiated by Azerbaijan will be ‘constructive’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry is confident that the special session of the UN General Assembly, initiated by Azerbaijan, will be held in a constructive spirit, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Thursday, Trend reports.

"At the initiative of the Non-Aligned Movement and Azerbaijan as its chairman, a decision was made to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to COVID-19,” the spokesperson said. “Russia supported the proposal of its partner in the CIS. We are sure that the session will be held in a constructive manner and certain substantive decisions will be made by the end of the session.”

“In this context, we expect an interesting discussion,” Zakharova added. “Given the ongoing difficult epidemiological situation in New York, this special session is planned to be held online. Currently, the relevant procedures are being coordinated."

News.Az