Russian Security Council Secretary to visit Azerbaijan
- 03 Sep 2019 12:24
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Politics
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Azerbaijan on September 4, TASS reported.
Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues with Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council Ramil Usubov and representatives of several ministries and bodies of the two countries in Baku.
News.Az