Russian Security Council Secretary to visit Azerbaijan

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Azerbaijan on September 4, TASS reported.

Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues with Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council Ramil Usubov and representatives of several ministries and bodies of the two countries in Baku. 

