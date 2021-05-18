Yandex metrika counter

Russian Senate to discuss withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty on 2 June

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament plans to discuss a bill on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty on 2 June, Grigory Karasin, head of the international affairs committee, Sputnik reports. 

"We plan to discuss the withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty at the next plenary session on 2 June", Karasin said.


