Russian Senate to discuss withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty on 2 June
- 18 May 2021 13:37
- 04 Oct 2025 04:39
- 161208
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-senate-to-discuss-withdrawal-from-open-skies-treaty-on-2-june Copied
The upper chamber of the Russian parliament plans to discuss a bill on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty on 2 June, Grigory Karasin, head of the international affairs committee, Sputnik reports.
"We plan to discuss the withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty at the next plenary session on 2 June", Karasin said.