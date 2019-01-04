Yandex metrika counter

Russian servicemen deliver winter clothes to residents of Syria’s Aleppo

The Russian military mission has delivered winter clothes, bread and food packages provided by Russian charity foundations to residents of Syria’s Aleppo, repre

"The weather is wintry today. We gave warm clothes to children and women. We are also giving bread to all residents, as there are problems with it here as well," Privalov said.

He specified that this time churchgoers from a Christian church located in the Aleppo district of Midan received humanitarian help.

The Russian military are now concentrated on humanitarian missions which are carried out daily and will continue in the future, Privalov stressed.
